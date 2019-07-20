Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRE. Numis Securities cut AJ Bell to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Cinedigm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 299.60 ($3.91).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.42. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £19,866.48 ($25,959.07).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

