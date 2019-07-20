People (CVE:PEO) Price Target Increased to C$9.75 by Analysts at CIBC

People (CVE:PEO) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEO. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Shares of PEO opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of $524.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. People has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$8.74.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

