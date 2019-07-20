Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $38,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,875 shares of company stock worth $517,344. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.69. 15,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

