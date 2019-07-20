Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €26.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.58 ($28.59).

EPA:UG opened at €21.90 ($25.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.33. Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

