PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUGOY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

