Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $122,779.00 and $18.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.01110607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00277815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004397 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004738 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

