Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,300. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

