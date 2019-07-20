Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $968.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 314,103 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,257,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 52,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

