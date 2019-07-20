Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.74.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $119,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph M. Dibartolomeo sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $64,806.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,795 shares of company stock worth $6,055,603. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

