Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eutelsat Communications to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 526 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 673.60 ($8.80).

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 652.80 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,076 ($27.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 603.94.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

