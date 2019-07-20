PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources, Inc. is an electric utility that provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. In New Mexico, the utility’s retail electric service territory covers a large area of north central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Service to retail electric customers is subject to the jurisdiction of the NMPRC. PNM has decided to stop pursuing wholesale generation contracts although some sales continue to be made to wholesale customers. Service to wholesale customers is regulated by FERC. Regulation encompasses the utility’s electric rates, service, accounting, issuances of securities, construction of major new generation, types of generation resources, transmission and distribution facilities, and other matters. “

Shares of PNM opened at $49.62 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 644,357 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 281,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 119,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

