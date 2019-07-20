PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.76.

In related news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

