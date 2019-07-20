Premier Global Infrastructure Trust (LON:PGIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.00

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 35805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -0.27%.

About Premier Global Infrastructure Trust (LON:PGIT)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

