Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $239,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,445.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $834,940. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,112,000 after acquiring an additional 438,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after acquiring an additional 260,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44. Primerica has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Primerica had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

