Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ PGNX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 436.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 472,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

