Progressive’s (PGR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

“We are lowering our 2019 EPS estimate to $5.45 from $5.50, reflecting the earnings miss, and we are maintaining our 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates of $5.75 and $6.10, respectively. Our price target is unchanged at $81. The shares should underperform today due to the earnings miss and lower premium and PIF growth.”,” Wells Fargo & Co‘s analyst commented.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TiVo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.62.

NYSE:PGR opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.87. Progressive has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $134,610.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,350 shares of company stock worth $9,020,907. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $976,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,348,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Progressive by 19.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 39,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.