Prosiebensat 1 Media’s (PSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSM. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.34 ($22.48).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €12.21 ($14.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.11. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €12.45 ($14.48) and a 1 year high of €23.85 ($27.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

