Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 766.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

