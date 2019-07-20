Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Boosted by Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2020 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

WFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC raised shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.60.

WFT stock opened at C$54.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.61. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$52.01 and a 1-year high of C$93.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

