QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QQ. Investec lowered QinetiQ Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered to a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.80).

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261.10 ($3.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 71,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £199,351.60 ($260,488.17). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($191,428.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 50,206 shares of company stock worth $14,709,659 in the last 90 days.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

