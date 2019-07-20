QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $237,545.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,929,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $23,068,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 381,819 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 66,194.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 304,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,833 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,303,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.