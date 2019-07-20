Raymond James Lowers Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$27.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$20.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$19.72 and a 12 month high of C$30.99.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

