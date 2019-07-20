Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

RYAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 3.65.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.66). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after buying an additional 593,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $4,648,000. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $3,625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,030,000 after buying an additional 183,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 575.2% during the 4th quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

