Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to report sales of $71.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.70 million and the lowest is $71.00 million. Re/Max posted sales of $54.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year sales of $288.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $290.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.15 million, with estimates ranging from $297.30 million to $302.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a return on equity of 70.42% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.16. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

In other Re/Max news, Director David L. Liniger acquired 140,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,877. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Liniger acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $2,910,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,881.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 48.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 128,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the first quarter valued at $15,270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 422.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 61.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

