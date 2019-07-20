RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of RP stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. RealPage has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $11,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,165,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,890,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at $69,618,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,793 shares of company stock worth $57,315,347. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

