ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $45.51 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $45.51 million and $91,019.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.01110607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00277815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004397 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002819 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bisq, Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

