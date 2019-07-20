Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Financial Analysis

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

This table compares Redwood Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $453.00 million 3.54 $119.60 million $1.78 9.31 Essential Properties Realty Trust $96.22 million 16.10 $15.61 million N/A N/A

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Redwood Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.03, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 24.71% 10.86% 1.46% Essential Properties Realty Trust 19.25% 2.40% 1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Redwood Trust pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.