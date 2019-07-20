RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $17.31. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1,418,078 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$17.24.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

