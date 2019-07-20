Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Independent Research set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.26 ($44.49).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a one year high of €39.95 ($46.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

