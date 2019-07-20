Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.32. 822,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,379. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.7596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

