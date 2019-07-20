Royal Bank of Canada Raises Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,975

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRBY. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Keppel REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,955 ($25.55).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,328 ($30.42) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,869.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown acquired 24,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, with a total value of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

