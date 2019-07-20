Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSB. HSBC raised shares of AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,996.54 ($39.16).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,542.50 ($33.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,558.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,757.50 ($36.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.