RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RWE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie raised AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.80 ($28.84).

RWE stock opened at €23.93 ($27.83) on Tuesday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.77.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

