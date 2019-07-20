Sandler O’Neill Lowers Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Hold

Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRTG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $421.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.24 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 128,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,983.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 883,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 240,608 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.