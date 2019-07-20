Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

SIC stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth about $459,000.

