SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.31.

SEMG opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SemGroup has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $567.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. Equities analysts predict that SemGroup will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SemGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

