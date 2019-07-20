Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.10. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 3,472,851 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 352,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Senseonics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 910,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 61,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 225,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

