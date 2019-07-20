Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.23-3.27 EPS.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

