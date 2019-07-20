Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2019, soft consumer growth is a major concern. Further, earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have witnessed sharp downward revisions over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern on the company’s earnings prospects. Shutterfly anticipates moderated consumer growth in the near term as well. This prompted management to lower adjusted EBITDA growth expectation for the next three year. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are added positives. The company also continues to launch personalized gifts and home décor to attract customers.”

SFLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Aegis lowered shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

Shutterfly stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09. Shutterfly has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shutterfly will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,315.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 11,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $632,926.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $3,862,303. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,007,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,508,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,379,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,196,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 4th quarter worth $26,138,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 593,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 294,939 shares during the period.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

