Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.78.

NASDAQ:WORK opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Slack has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 502,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $19,407,875.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $84,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,912,311 shares of company stock worth $267,426,387.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000.

