Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

