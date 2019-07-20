Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

SDXAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

