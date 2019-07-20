Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $175,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.31.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.