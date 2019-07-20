Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We think SON remains a solid defensive holding; only valuation keeps us on the sidelines.””

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $401,618.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,323,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $50,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $758,537 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

