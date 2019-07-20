Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 90,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.