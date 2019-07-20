Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 7.1%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.51 and last traded at $78.54, 2,362,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,023,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

