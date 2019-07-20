Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE STAG opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $63,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $31,328,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,242,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,880,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

