Standpoint Research Initiates Coverage on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

