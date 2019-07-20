Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.95.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $352,796,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

