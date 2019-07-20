Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.22.

Stars Group stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.55. Stars Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $580.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Stars Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stars Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Stars Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stars Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Stars Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

